REMOVE ALL SANCTIONS : MDC T

in order to have sanctions completely removed. As a pro-poor

and labour backed party, the MDC-T laments the suffering of the people and workers who are bearing the brunt of sanctions. The economy is partly

harmstrung by sanctions due to restrictions faced by corresponding banks and difficulties in accessing new capital as Zidera gives the US veto powers on the Boards of the main Multi-Lateral bodies such as the IMF and World Bank.

The correct narrative on sanctions must be told. The MDC-T party calls upon all Zimbabweans to unite in the re-engagement, engagement and reaffirmation foreign policy

Through our contribution to the re-engagement efforts during the GNU (2009-2013), most travel restrictions were removed and to date less than 3 people remain on the Sanctions travel ban list. Thanks to the wisdom of our late icon Dr Morgan Richard Tsvangirai who made a clarion call for the removal of what he called " all restrictive measures"

Going forward, Zimbabwe must learn its lessons from sanctions and learn to respect international law in its governance architecture. Respect of the rule of law, human rights, property rights and democracy are key tenets respected by the community of nations. Zimbabwe is not an island. The enactment of the Global Compensation Deed will hopefully close a controversial chapter of our land reform program where land was taken without compensation. In our wisdom, we fought for a new Constitution in 2013 which now provides for compensation for developments on the land.

Whist we call for the unconditional removal of sanctions, we also urge government to address policy misteps and corruption, whose net effect on the economy may exceed the economic impact of sanctions. Economic saboteurs must be brought to book. Finally let us desist from blaming sanctions for our own acts of ommission and commission. In calling from the unconditional removal of sanctions we must be honest and accept that some of the economic policies implemented in the past stoked inflation, the budget deficit, currency and exchange rate volatility. Let us fix the issues we control and not just mourn about sanctions.

Fellow Zimbabweans, let us double our efforts on economic and political reforms so that we can create an enabling environment for economic recovery. Let us strive to deepen our democracy and open the democratic space. Above all Zimbabweans must shun violence and respect the right to freedom of association and freedom of assembly. Indeed to respect the right to citizen safety and security. Together as a nation, we must now join hands and call for the removal of sanctions on Zimbabwe.

As a Pan-Africanist party the MDC-T would like to thank SADC and the African Union for championing the removal of Sanctions on Zimbabwe.

Dr Tapiwa Mashakada

MDC-T Secretary for Finance and Economic Affairs