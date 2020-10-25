REMOVE ALL SANCTIONS : MDC T

in order to have sanctions completely removed. As a pro-poor and labour backed party, the MDC-T laments the suffering of the people and workers who are bearing the brunt of sanctions. The economy is partly harmstrung by sanctions due to restrictions faced by corresponding banks and difficulties in accessing new capital as Zidera gives the US veto powers on the Boards of the main Multi-Lateral bodies such as the IMF and World Bank.
Through our contribution to the re-engagement efforts
during the GNU (2009-2013), most travel restrictions were removed and to date
less than 3 people remain on the Sanctions travel ban list. Thanks to the
wisdom of our late icon Dr Morgan Richard Tsvangirai who made a clarion call
for the removal of what he called " all restrictive measures"
Going forward, Zimbabwe must learn its lessons from sanctions and learn to respect international law in its governance
architecture. Respect of the rule of law, human rights, property rights and
democracy are key tenets respected by the community of nations. Zimbabwe is not
an island. The enactment of the Global Compensation Deed will hopefully close a
controversial chapter of our land reform
program where land was taken without compensation. In our wisdom, we fought for
a new Constitution in 2013 which now provides for compensation for developments
on the land.
Whist we call for the unconditional removal of sanctions,
we also urge government to address policy misteps and corruption, whose net
effect on the economy may exceed the economic impact of sanctions. Economic
saboteurs must be brought to book. Finally let us desist from blaming sanctions
for our own acts of ommission and
commission. In calling from the unconditional removal of sanctions we must be
honest and accept that some of the economic policies implemented in the past
stoked inflation, the budget deficit, currency and exchange rate volatility.
Let us fix the issues we control and not just mourn about sanctions.
Fellow Zimbabweans, let us double our efforts on economic
and political reforms so that we can create an enabling environment for
economic recovery. Let us strive to deepen our democracy and open the
democratic space. Above all Zimbabweans must shun violence and respect the
right to freedom of association and freedom of assembly. Indeed to respect the
right to citizen safety and security. Together as a nation, we must now join
hands and call for the removal of sanctions on Zimbabwe.
As a Pan-Africanist party the MDC-T would like to thank
SADC and the African Union for championing the removal of Sanctions on
Zimbabwe.
Dr Tapiwa Mashakada
MDC-T Secretary for Finance and Economic Affairs
