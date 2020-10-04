MWONZORA TAKES AXE TO MASVINGO

Interim MDC-T secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora is said to be planning to extend his recall of MDC Alliance councillors to Masvingo where he faces immense resistance.

Fear of recalls among the seven MDC Alliance Masvingo urban councillors increased recently after Mwonzora recalled 11 Harare councillors, including the deputy mayor in the wake of a mayoral by-election which was won by Jacob Mafume ahead of MDC-T’s preferred candidate Luckson Mukunguma.

The Mwonzora faction went on to capture the Marondera mayoral position with the help of the town’s lone Zanu PF councillor after recalling some city fathers perceived to be loyal to Nelson Chamisa.

Mwonzora told TellZim that he did not have any immediate reason to recall anybody in Masvingo.

“Currently, we have not received any complaints as to the behaviour of councillors in Masvingo so they must not worry,” he said.

“We only go for those that show disloyalty to the party.” He, however, warned that the councillors should stay warned that they would be recalled should they step out of line.

“Many chose to be misled by the likes of Tendai Biti and they thought it was impossible, but I am glad that they now understand what we are capable of doing,” warned Mwonzora.

Mwonzora is said to be targeting Masvingo urban ward 4 councillor Godfrey Kurauone, who is MDC Alliance national youth organising secretary and a strong Chamisa ally; ward 5’s Daniel Mberikunashe, who is related to Chamisa; and ward 7’s Richard Musekiwa, who is also said to be fiercely loyal to Chamisa.

Sources said Mwonzora could spare mayor Collen Maboke, who had several runs-in with Chamisa prior to the controversial Supreme Court judgement, which sparked the turmoil engulfing the opposition movement.

Sources say the other two councillors — Selima Maridza of ward 1 and Tarusenga Vhembo of ward 3 — could be threatened into toeing the Mwonzora line and spared as well.

Mberikunashe, Kurauone and Musekiwa said they would not be cowed into submission by threats of recalls. Vhembo said it was unfortunate that councillors were being made to feel insecure and unsure about their future.

“We want to be able to deliver on the mandate given to us by the people without fear,” he said.

“Right now, there is a lot of uncertainty and rumour-mongering and back-stabbing which is not fruitful. People are maliciously labelling each other pro-this and anti-that, which is wrong.” TellZim News