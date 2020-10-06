MDC A WINS BEITBRIDGE MAYORAL ELECTION





Councillor Munyaradzi Chitsunge was yesterday elected as the new mayor for Beitbridge town.

He was previously the deputy mayor and replaces Clr Morgan Ncube, who was recalled by the MDC-T a fortnight ago.

Clr Agnes Tore (Ward 6), who was suspended together with Ncube and Finance Committee Chair, Granger Nyoni (Ward 5), was unanimously elected the Deputy Mayor.

Clr Tore survived the recall on a technicality after it was discovered that her names had been wrongly spelt in the recall letter from the MDC-T led by Dr Thokozani Khupe. However, councillors Ncube and Nyoni remain recalled.

Beitbridge town has six administrative wards and those that had survived the axe are Clrs Chitsunge, Takavingei Mahachi Ward 3 (Works Committee), and Den Muleya, Ward 1 (Audit Committee). In his acceptance speech, Clr Chitsunge said he will continue from where Ncube left and carry forward the vision of transforming the town into a medium city. “I am grateful to get such a huge mandate and will continue from where my predecessor left as we implement the Smart Cities concept,” he said.

“We have a number of projects that the council, the business and the residents should work on together, especially where infrastructure development is concerned.”

Clr Chitsunge said the residents should also play their part by paying out rates for the local authority to remain viable. He said the town has a lot of investment opportunities that await exploitation under the Special Economic Zone facility.

Clr Chitsunge said businesses should invest in beef and related products, manufacturing, livestock production, retail, warehousing, packaging, accommodation, transport, and logistics among others.

“Our vision is to turn the town into an industrial hub taking into account our location in Sadc within a strategic trade route,” he said.

“But for us to get to promised land, we need the council creating a conducive investment environment and the businesses seizing opportunities. When we were elected into office we removed political jackets. We want to work with all progressive minds.”

Ncube said he was confident that the new leadership at the municipality will continue implementing people-centred service delivery. “The people should be the winners and we should move away from politics and focus on developing our town collectively,” he said.

Beitbridge residents association chairman, Mr Timothy Zendera, said the council should urgently look at the road network, upgrade the water and sanitation facilities which are currently in a bad state. Herald