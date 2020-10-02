MAN RAPES STEP-DAUGHTER FOR FIVE YEARS

THE long arm of the law finally caught up with a Rusape man who had allegedly been sexually abusing his step-daughter since 2015.

The 45-year-old man (name withheld to protect the victim’s identity) hails from Vengere. He was arrested last week for abusing his step-daughter since she was 15 years old and he is facing several counts of rape.

The man is in custody and is being represented by Mr Leonard Chigadza of Chigadza and Associates.

He was not asked to plead when he appeared before Rusape magistrate, Mr Gift Manyika, who adjourned the matter to today (Friday) for trial.Prosecuting, Mr Tawanda Munjanja said each time the suspect abused the complainant at home, he would have left his wife at their business premises.

“On unknown dates, but during the years 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 up to September 22, 2020, the accused person sexually abused the complainant on different occasions when there was no one at home,” said Mr Munjanja.

The matter only came to light when the complainant revealed the matter to her uncle who then accompanied her to make a police report. Manica Post