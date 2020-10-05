MAN KILLED AFTER BEDDING MARRIED WOMAN

A Hwedza man is believed to have been murdered after he was caught between the sheets with a married woman in Pindura village under Chief Svosve last week.
Nicholus Chigwededza, 36, was reported to have been bedding
Calvin Chipangura, 28’s wife Rudo Chikuruwe, 18, for some days before they were
caught in a compromising position in a hut.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi confirmed the incident appealing for information that may lead to the
arrest of Chipangura suspected to have fled the scene after attacking the now
deceased.
“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating a murder
case involving a man alleged to have killed another villager over adulterous
allegations in Pindura village under chief Svosve in Hwedza,” said Ass Comm
Nyathi.
“It is stated that on the 29th of September 2020 at around
1100hrs, Nicholus Chigwededza left his home proceeding to the homestead of a
neighbour to share beer.
“At the homestead was the neighbour’s 18 year-old daughter
in-law believed to have been dating Chigwededza.
“At around 1900hrs Chigwededza left and reported to have
decided to go home and was escorted by his neighbour.
“At around 1940hrs Chigwededza allegedly returned to his
neighbour’s homestead where he stealthily entered into the daughter in-law’s
hut.
“While Chigwededza was in the hut with the alleged
girlfriend, Chipangura arrived from Sadza Growth Point where he had gone for a
piece job.
“The suspect reportedly banged open the door in which the
two were allegedly sleeping and found Chigwededza in bed with his wife.
“The accused reportedly locked them inside and called his
father to witness what he had seen.
“When the suspect and his father went back to the hut, he
opened the kitchen door and Chigwededza allegedly bolted out of the room.
“The suspect gave chase and caught him in a nearby field
and allegedly assaulted him on the head with a wooden log and left him lying
unconsciously on the ground.
“The suspect returned with the intention to assault his
wife and was disarmed and ran away. Chigwededza was taken to his home where he
was pronounced dead,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.
One of the villagers told H-Metro that Chigwededza and
Chipangura were related describing it as incestuous case.
“In short this is an incestuous case and traditional
leaders attended the burial with a view to take action according to custom,”
said the villager.
“The marriage was eight months old and this shocked the
villagers considering that Chipangura’s sister is married to Chigwededza’s
brother.
“This relationship delayed burial of Chigwededza as elders
met to demand some beasts according to custom,” said the villager. H Metro
