MAMOMBE MUST REMAIN AT CHIKURUBI FOR ANOTHER MONTH : STATE

The State has indicated that it wants MDC Alliance MP Joanah Mamombe to spend four to six more weeks at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison while waiting for the release of the results of her mental examination.

Mamombe yesterday appeared before magistrate Bianca Makwande together with five other accused persons that include MDC Alliance youth leader Obey Sithole on charges of participating in an unsanctioned protest during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

The MDC Alliance legislator was committed to prison by magistrate Makwande for two weeks and she will be back in court on October 8, when the results are expected to be available.

But the State said Mamombe would not be out of prison on October 8 as was ordered by the court because results of the tests conducted on her would only be released after four to six weeks.

Prosecutor Michael Reza told the court that the accused were in court for trial, but it could not start because the government doctors had not availed the mental examination results for Mamombe.

Reza said the State was expecting the mental examination results in four to six weeks’ time and that is when they would provide a trial date.

The legislator’s lawyers Obey Shava and Gift Mtisi of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, however, put the State on notice that if they failed to resume trial by October 30, they would file for refusal of further remand.

But Reza said the trial would be guided by the availability of the results. Mamombe was remanded in custody for mental examination after her lawyer submitted in court that she was not mentally fit to stand trial.

She was supposed to stand trial in a matter she is accused of faking abduction together with MDC Alliance members Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova.

The trio was reportedly abducted in May and found dumped in rural Bindura after being sexually abused and tortured by suspected State security agents.

Makwande, however, postponed the matter to October 13 for a possible trial date. Newsday