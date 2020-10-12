KHUPE WIELDS THE AXE, SUSPENDS GOREKORE

MDC-T interim leader Thokozani Khupe has suspended the party's Harare provincial youth chairperson Paul Gorekore with immediate effect as the battle to control the party headquarters continues.

Gorekore, who recently led youths aligned to the two MDC rival factions led by Khupe and Nelson Chamisa in taking control of the Richard Morgan Tsvangirai (MRT) House, has been barred from using party offices or carrying out party business as the provincial youth chair.

The youths, who took over the party headquarters, which had been occupied by Khupe's MDC-T through a court order, demanded unity among party leaders, accusing the ruling Zanu-PF party of infiltrating and capturing the opposition.

In a letter dated September 30, 2020, addressed to Gorekore, Khupe accused the youth leader of inciting youths to take over MRT House by force, thereby disrupting normal activities at the party headquarters.

"Please take note that you are hereby suspended with immediate effect from your position as the Harare provincial youth chair in terms of section 9.1.2.3 of the party constitution," the letter read in part.

"On Monday September 28, 2020 at around 1000hrs, you addressed an unauthorised Press conference on matters concerning the party. On the same Monday, you disobeyed instruction from the national chairperson to desist from the conduct you were taking. The above-mentioned gave me reasonable ground to believe there was and is breach of party constitution, rules and regulations by yourself and others you are leading."

In the suspension letter, Khupe also ordered Gorekore and the youths to vacate MRT House. Newsday