KHUPE : I WILL DIALOGUE WITH ED

MDC-T president Dr Thokozani Khupe yesterday made a veiled attack on Nelson Chamisa for causing instability in the country in his quest to assume power despite losing the 2018 elections.

She said this while making her maiden speech in the National Assembly during debate to thank the President for delivering the State of the Nation and official opening of the third session of the ninth Parliament speech to Parliament last week.

Dr Khupe, who is now the leader of the opposition in Parliament said she would continue engaging the President despite criticism in some quarters.

“I would also like to state that our purpose as the MDC-T is not about power and positions,” Dr Khupe said.

“Our purpose is about advancing the interests of the 14, 6 million Zimbabweans. The sad part is that for others it’s about power and positions.

“They say ‘because I did not get the power and position that I wanted, parliament must not operate. Because I did not get the power and position that I wanted, Zimbabwe must come to a standstill, because I did not get the power and position that I wanted, Zimbabwe must burn’.”

Dr Khupe added that it was important for people to get out of the election mode once elections are over.

“Once elections have come and gone it is important that we unite as a nation and as a people and advance the development of the country,” she said.

Dr Khupe leader said there was need to change the political culture in the country by promoting love.

“It is important that we deal with the toxicity of hate and replace it with love we want an enduring peace and love in the country,” she said.

“I am the leader of the opposition and I am going to be dialoguing with the President for a better life. I know there are people with this notion that anyone who dialogues with the President is a sell out and as I said earlier I am going to be dialoguing with the President for a better life and if I am to be a sell let it be.”

She also said Government should deal with corruption and improve transparency in the mining sector.

Dr Khupe also called for the removal of sanctions saying they had negatively impacted on the economy.

Zanu PF chief whip Cde Pupurai Togarepi who moved the motion commended Government for the various policies it had adopted that had stabilised the economy in the face of challenged that include sanctions and persistent droughts. Herald