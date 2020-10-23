JOANA MAMOMBE IS ILL : TWO DOCS

Two medical reports handed over to court yesterday state that MDC Alliance member Joana Mamombe has a psychological problem that requires treatment, with her defence lawyer arguing for postponement of her trial on charges of incitement or participating in a public gathering with intent to cause public violence.
Her lawyer, Mr Alec Muchadehama, told the court that two of
the three medical reports now before the court concurred that Mamombe has a
psychological problem. “It is clear that Mamombe should be treated by a
psychologist and the court would be given the review results,” he said. The
third and earlier report said she was fit to stand trial.
Mr Muchadehama told the court that the trial should be
postponed until such time his client would be fit to comprehend court
proceedings.
Mamombe is jointly charged with other MDC Alliance
activists Cecilia Chimbiri, Netsai Marova, Lovejoy Chitengu, Stanley Manyenga
and Obey Tererai Sithole on the charge arising from an alleged illegal
demonstration in Warren Park.
Prosecutor Mr Michael Reza said there was confusion as one
doctor said on October 5 that Mamombe was perfectly well, but barely 15 days
later, it was said she cannot comprehend court proceedings.
Mr Reza said the State will consider whether to try the
accused separately, the five in one trial and Mamombe on her own at a different
time.
Harare regional magistrate, Mrs Bianca Makwande, rolled
over the matter to today to make a ruling on Mamombe’s treatment plan.
Mamombe also faces another charge of allegedly faking her
abduction, together with Chimbiri and Marova.
On the current case, the six allegedly staged an illegal
demonstration in Warren Park, Harare, in May this year, in violation of
Covid-19 national lockdown measures. They were later intercepted and dispersed
by police. Herald
0 comments:
Post a comment