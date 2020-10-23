JOANA MAMOMBE IS ILL : TWO DOCS

Two medical reports handed over to court yesterday state that MDC Alliance member Joana Mamombe has a psychological problem that requires treatment, with her defence lawyer arguing for postponement of her trial on charges of incitement or participating in a public gathering with intent to cause public violence.

Her lawyer, Mr Alec Muchadehama, told the court that two of the three medical reports now before the court concurred that Mamombe has a psychological problem. “It is clear that Mamombe should be treated by a psychologist and the court would be given the review results,” he said. The third and earlier report said she was fit to stand trial.

Mr Muchadehama told the court that the trial should be postponed until such time his client would be fit to comprehend court proceedings.

Mamombe is jointly charged with other MDC Alliance activists Cecilia Chimbiri, Netsai Marova, Lovejoy Chitengu, Stanley Manyenga and Obey Tererai Sithole on the charge arising from an alleged illegal demonstration in Warren Park.

Prosecutor Mr Michael Reza said there was confusion as one doctor said on October 5 that Mamombe was perfectly well, but barely 15 days later, it was said she cannot comprehend court proceedings.

Mr Reza said the State will consider whether to try the accused separately, the five in one trial and Mamombe on her own at a different time.

Harare regional magistrate, Mrs Bianca Makwande, rolled over the matter to today to make a ruling on Mamombe’s treatment plan.

Mamombe also faces another charge of allegedly faking her abduction, together with Chimbiri and Marova.

On the current case, the six allegedly staged an illegal demonstration in Warren Park, Harare, in May this year, in violation of Covid-19 national lockdown measures. They were later intercepted and dispersed by police. Herald