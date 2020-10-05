I WANT TO EXPERIENCE JAIL FOR THREE DAYS : MAI TITI

SOCIALITE and musician Mai Titi on Friday pleaded with the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service to accord her time to experience life in a prison cell.
Mai Titi said this after hearing challenges being faced by
expecting and nursing mothers serving their sentences at Chikurubi Female
Prison where she donated sanitary ware, face towels, toilet paper, bathing and
washing soaps.
Mai Titi, real name Felistas Murata, said she learnt from
some of the inmates that most of their offences were crimes of passion.
“Ignorance is not a defence when one commits an offense and
today I realised that some of you were overcame by anger,” said Mai Titi.
“I could have been behind bars had it not been the power of
self-control and love that held me from fighting the father of my children.
“Although I still enjoy the freedom from committing crimes
I want ZPCS authorities give an opportunity to experience prison life just for
three days vozondiendesa kumba zvavo.
“Ndirikuda kumborara mu cell nekuti matambudziko andaudzwa
nemadzimai arimuhusungwa pamwechete nevana vavo vasina kupara mhosva andibaya
pamwoyo wangu.
“How can innocent children undergo hard times along with
wrong doers who committed crimes in anger and these are crimes of passion?
“Incarcerated women are our relatives they deserve to be
treated like humans and I want to thank ZPCS for giving artistes time to
interact and entertain inmates.
“After giving my ear to some of the inmates I came to
realize the aspect of rehabilitation of offenders and the need to correct
convicted people.
“We are not here to celebrate with offenders or supporting
crime but to give them hope and fulfil God’s plan on evil doers and commanded
us to visit those in captives.
“Vakasungwa nengetani pamwechete nemweya yakavaparisa
mhosva vanoda kusunungurwa panyama nepamweya uyo kuratidzwa rudo nesu nekuti
tose tirivatadzi,” said Mai Titi.
She described abusive husbands as Chikurubi saying most
women are being mistreated silently in their homes like in hell.
Mai Titi described prisons as schools where failures are
given opportunity to correct their mistakes and never repeat them upon release.

