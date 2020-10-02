HERDSMAN KILLS FORMER EMPLOYER

A herdsman, Paul Chikangayiwa, allegedly fatally struck his ex-employer, Mrs Juliet Kapere (78), with an axe on the back of the head last Friday after she turned down his request for reinstatement.
Chikangayiwa was previously convicted of trying to rape his
former boss. Police have since launched for him. The suspect, whose age was not
given, was fired in 2017 after he had attempted to rape Mrs Kapere at her
homestead in Matewera Village under Chief Chitsungo.
He was convicted and sentenced to perform community service
for the offence. But Chikangayiwa wanted his job back. When Mrs Kapere left
home for her garden, Chikangayiwa allegedly accosted her as she was walking along
Nyakarowa Dam and pleaded to be reinstated.
When she turned him down, he allegedly grabbed an axe and
struck her once on the back of the head, killing her instantly. Her body was
later found in a one metre-deep pit, about 57 metres from the footpath.
Police were called and are now seeking the whereabouts of
Chikangayiwa. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi
said Chikangayiwa had apparently been jobless since finishing his community
service.
“We are, however, still conducting investigations and
appealing for information which might lead us to the arrest of the suspect who
is still at large,” Asst-Comm Nyathi said. Herald
0 comments:
Post a comment