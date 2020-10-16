FOTBALL IS BACK : FANS BANNED

THE Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation has approved the resumption of football in Zimbabwe with immediate effect.

The Sports and Recreation Commission on Friday afternoon wrote to ZIFA informing them that football, which has been banned since March this year, has been allowed to resume in a phased approach.

The game was regarded a high risk sport under the country’s coronavirus lockdown measures and has been banned for the past seven months. SRC director-general Prince Mupazviriho said in his correspondence to ZIFA that Premier Soccer League clubs, Women’s Soccer League teams and the national teams have been cleared to train and take part in competitions with effect from October 16. This is in line with the provisions of the Statutory Instrument 200 of 2020.

Mupazviriho also explained in his correspondence to ZIFA that one of the conditions for approval was that the game should be played in bio-bubble concept.

This means supporters will not be allowed into the stadium and the authorities will continually assess the health risks. Herald