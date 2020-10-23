ED NAMES NEW AMBASSADOR TO USA

President Mnangagwa has appointed career diplomat and former ambassador to the European Union, Mr Tadeous Tafirenyika Chifamba, as Zimbabwe’s new ambassador to the United States.

Ambassador Chifamba has just finished his tour of duty as ambassador to Brussels, Belgium, and now replaces Ambassador Ammon Mutembwa, who was Harare’s top diplomat in Washington.

The announcement was made by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda in a Statutory Instrument of published in the Government Gazette this week. Ambassador Chifamba has held several senior positions both in the diplomatic service and as a civil servant.

He is a former Permanent Secretary for Regional Integration and International Cooperation during the inclusive Government from March 2009 to September 2013, after earlier served as Permanent Secretary responsible for special projects in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He also served as Deputy Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative to the Permanent Mission of Zimbabwe to the United Nations and the World Trade Organisation at Geneva in Switzerland from 1994 to 2001 and Divisional Head of Multilateral Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 2002 to 2007 and as Divisional Head for Africa, Asia and the Pacific from 2007 to 2009.

He has vast experience in bilateral, regional and multilateral negotiations having been appointed Coordinator and Spokesperson of the African Group of Trade Negotiators in the World Trade Organisation, a position he served in 1999 and 2001.

In 2011, he was elected chief negotiator for Eastern and Southern Africa for the negotiation of the Economic Partnership Agreements with the EU.

He holds a BSc Politics and Administration (Hons) degree as well as an MSc in International Relations degree from the University of Zimbabwe.

Ambassador Chifamba’s appointment is also expected to give impetus to the Government’s engagement and re-engagement efforts aimed at ending Zimbabwe’s isolation, particularly by Washington and Western countries. Herald