ED NAMES NEW AMBASSADOR TO USA

President Mnangagwa has appointed career diplomat and former ambassador to the European Union, Mr Tadeous Tafirenyika Chifamba, as Zimbabwe’s new ambassador to the United States.
Ambassador Chifamba has just finished his tour of duty as
ambassador to Brussels, Belgium, and now replaces Ambassador Ammon Mutembwa,
who was Harare’s top diplomat in Washington.
The announcement was made by Chief Secretary to the
President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda in a Statutory Instrument of
published in the Government Gazette this
week. Ambassador Chifamba has held several senior positions both in the
diplomatic service and as a civil servant.
He is a former Permanent Secretary for Regional Integration
and International Cooperation during the inclusive Government from March 2009
to September 2013, after earlier served as Permanent Secretary responsible for
special projects in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
He also served as Deputy Ambassador and Deputy Permanent
Representative to the Permanent Mission of Zimbabwe to the United Nations and
the World Trade Organisation at Geneva in Switzerland from 1994 to 2001 and
Divisional Head of Multilateral Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from
2002 to 2007 and as Divisional Head for Africa, Asia and the Pacific from 2007
to 2009.
He has vast experience in bilateral, regional and
multilateral negotiations having been appointed Coordinator and Spokesperson of
the African Group of Trade Negotiators in the World Trade Organisation, a
position he served in 1999 and 2001.
In 2011, he was elected chief negotiator for Eastern and
Southern Africa for the negotiation of the Economic Partnership Agreements with
the EU.
He holds a BSc Politics and Administration (Hons) degree as
well as an MSc in International Relations degree from the University of Zimbabwe.
Ambassador Chifamba’s appointment is also expected to give
impetus to the Government’s engagement and re-engagement efforts aimed at
ending Zimbabwe’s isolation, particularly by Washington and Western countries.
Herald
