COUPLE KILLS BABY, BURIES BODY IN RIVER BANK

POLICE have arrested a Mhangura couple after they allegedly murdered their two-year-old daughter and secretly buried her along Hunyani River bank.

Norest Masvova (32) and his wife Elizabeth Dinhidza (24) were allegedly panning for gold along Hunyani River together with their two-year-old daughter when the incident happened.

The toddler reportedly soiled herself and Masvova assaulted her all over the body leading to her death.

The couple allegedly went on to secretly bury the child on the river bank. The girl’s remains have since been exhumed. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Investigations have been instituted on a couple who went for gold panning along the Hunyani River with their two-year-old daughter on August 30.

“They were arrested on October 13 after a domestic dispute where the woman revealed the murder of the child due to a beating.” Herald