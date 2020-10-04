COUNCILS GROUNDED AS KHUPE EXPELS COUNCILLORS

THE expulsion of MDC Alliance councillors by the Thokozani Khupe-led MDC-T has grounded local authorities, which are now failing to get the numbers at committee stages to agree on key decisions, it has emerged.
Khupe and her party have been on the rampage, recalling
over 160 councillors countrywide and 32 legislators arguing that they have
joined another party.
Cities such as Harare and Bulawayo have been particularly
crippled by recalls at a time they are battling service delivery constraints.
It has since emerged that in Harare, committees are no
longer efficient as they cannot form a quorum for meetings.
Harare has at least nine committees and as it stands 27
councillors are expected to serve instead of the usual 46 after the recalls. The
MDC-T recalled former mayor Herbert Gomba and 17 other councillors.
Gomba’s successor Jacob Mafume’s position is hanging by a
thread amid plans to recall him or create “sufficient charges” for his arrest
to pave the way for the election of Khupe’s choice.
Khupe could not recall Mafume because he was seconded to
Town House by the People’s Democratic Party.
“We really are not pushing in the same direction because of
the factional fights,” said a councillor, who requested to remain anonymous.
“Those aligned to Khupe feel they are the ones in charge
and always threaten the MDC Alliance councillors.”
Harare City Council has been battling to replace
chairpersons of committees after the axe fell on those who were appointed by
Gomba and given the depleted numbers of councillors remaining, it has been
difficult to have all committees functional.
MDC Alliance secretary for local government Sessel Zvidzai
said the party’s “smart city” strategy as promised to the electorate had been
put in flames because of the recalls.
“With what is happening, you are now realising there are
others who don’t believe in participating, that is why they are focusing on
recalling people,” Zvidzai said.
“They don’t believe in the democratic principles because
they don’t follow the rules and as a result it will affect our capacity to give
services to the people.
“The teams are no longer complete and if you look at
Harare, we have about 24 members out of 46 and that kills capacity to deploy
appropriately in critical committees.
“It means the committee work, which is the key work on
policy formulation and delivery, it cannot happen because the committees are
depleted. “It is like playing with a team with seven people instead of 11, that
is worrying.”
Harare is failing to provide potable water for millions in
greater Harare while refuse has not been collected in several areas. Roads are
also in bad shape while the haggling continues.
Mafume said there was no need to fight along factional
lines as service delivery knew no political affiliation. Standard
