CHIEFS ENDORSE ED GUKURAHUNDI INITIATIVE

THE National Council of Chiefs yesterday endorsed an initiative of traditional leaders taking leadership in the Gukurahundi issues as the Government inches towards closure and healing from the period through collective dialogue.
The endorsement was made during a meeting between the
National Council of Chiefs and President Mnangagwa at State House in Bulawayo
which also touched on a number of developmental issues the traditional leaders
wanted addressed.
The meeting was a follow-up to previous ones held between
chiefs and President Mnangagwa, the last one being a consultative engagement at
the same venue between the Head of State and chiefs from Matabeleland North and
Matabeleland South last Saturday.
In the last meeting, it was resolved that traditional
leaders will now take over the exhumation and reburials of victims of
Gukurahundi in Matabeleland and Midlands while the Government will be involved
in funding the process as part of initiatives meant to address the issue and
promote national healing.
Giving a brief after the closed-door meeting which was also
attended by Cabinet ministers and senior Government officials, yesterday
evening, Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo said National
Council of Chiefs president, Chief Fortune Charumbira reported on the
breakthrough with regards to finding a resolution to Gukurahundi.
“The president of the Chiefs Council briefed the meeting on
the outcome of the deliberations from an earlier meeting of National Council of
Chiefs. He noted that traditional leaders had made a major breakthrough with
respect to issues of Gukurahundi. All the 36 members endorsed the initiative of
traditional leaders taking leadership in resolving issues of Gukurahundi,” said
Minister Moyo.
He said the meeting also resolved to be inclusive in
handling key issues; include communities with special emphasis on unity of
purpose and the chiefs council to work with the ministry and other
stakeholders.
He said it was further resolved that chiefs will work out
their methodology within their respective areas of jurisdiction, agree on the
methodology which is suitable to their communities and that the methodology
should include all stakeholders.
Minister Moyo said Chief Charumbira commended President
Mnangagwa on the stabilisation of the economy, the support given to communities
in form of agricultural inputs and Government’s handling of the Covid-19
pandemic.
He said the ministers who attended the meeting were given
an opportunity to respond to various issues raised by the chiefs as presented
by the president of the Chiefs Council.
“The Government ministers all pledged to address the issues
in close consultation with the chiefs,” said Minister Moyo.
He said in response, President Mnangagwa acknowledged
yesterday’s meeting as a culmination of the process that was initiated by
Matabeleland Collective, a grouping of non-governmental and church
organisations from the region.
“It was in that process that the role of the chiefs was espoused leading today’s collective position taken by the chiefs which puts the chiefs at the centre of the resolution of Gukurahundi,” said Minister Moyo.
“His Excellency mentioned that Gukurahundi was now an open
issue which can now be discussed freely.”
Minister Moyo said President Mnangagwa addressed the chiefs
on other issues including the drought mitigation programme in the country, food
security, devolution and other social economic development issues affecting the
traditional leaders in their respective areas.
“He acknowledged with approval the presentations by the
ministers and the chairman of the Public Service Commission (Dr Vincent
Hungwe). He also acknowledged receipt of a checklist from the president of the
Chiefs Council which would be considered by Government and feedback would be
given to chiefs. A priority matrix of execution of the agreed issues will be
made with timelines on implementation,” said Minister Moyo.
Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi
Ziyambi and his permanent secretary Mrs Virginia Mabhiza, Environment, Climate,
Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Nqobizitha Ndlovu, Mines and Mining
Development Minister Winston Chitando, Transport and Infrastructural
Development Minister Joel Biggie Matiza, Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural
Resettlement Minister Dr Anxious Masuka, Industry and Commerce Minister Dr
Sekai Nzenza, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul
Mavima, and State Security Minister Owen Ncube attended the meeting.
Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and
Devolution Judith Ncube, her counterparts Richard Moyo from Matabeleland North
and Abednico Ncube from Matabeleland South also attended the meeting. Herald
