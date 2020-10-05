CHAMISA YOUTHS ARRESTED AS THEY STORM MDC T MARONDERA OFFICES

A BID to take over Mashonaland East provincial MDC-T offices in Marondera on Friday night hit a brickwall after 10 MDC Alliance youths were arrested by the police and charged with public violence.

Some of the youths, led by Tendai Bhuka and Arthur Masiyiwa, were drawn from Murewa, Goromonzi and Mahusekwa.

A total of 30 youths entered the party premises and announced that they had taken over the offices before police came and arrested them while some of them fled into darkness.

Mwonzora visited the offices early yesterday and said his party would work closely with the law enforcement agents to deal with “lawlessness”.

“This is yet another attempt at lawlessness. This is an attempt by G40 to take over our offices using some of our colleagues within the opposition,” Mwonzora said.

“We have foiled this attempt courtesy of the hardworking youths of Marondera. We want to advise the nation and mostly our MDC supporters that our properties are safe and we will not allow anybody to take over our properties.”

He added: “We are going to take over (MDC head office) Harvest House. It’s a question of time, but it is this lawlessness, it is this violence that we are worried about.

“We appeal to law enforcement agents to make sure that there is no violence, to make sure that those who breached the law are dealt with so that people do not take the law into their own hands.”

Asked to explain the links between the G40 and some MDC officials, Mwonzora claimed he had evidence which he would release at the appropriate time.

Mwonzora was in the company of Proportional Representation MP Brightness Mangora (MDC), among others.

The arrested youths appeared at Marondera Magistrates’ Court, where they were remanded out of custody on $500 bail. They will return to court on October 16 for trial.

However, after the court proceedings, some MDC Alliance youths returned to the party offices, entered the premises and claimed that they had taken over, but insiders said Mwonzora’s group still had control. Newsday