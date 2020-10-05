CHAMISA YOUTHS ARRESTED AS THEY STORM MDC T MARONDERA OFFICES

A BID to take over Mashonaland East provincial MDC-T offices in Marondera on Friday night hit a brickwall after 10 MDC Alliance youths were arrested by the police and charged with public violence.
Some of the youths, led by Tendai Bhuka and Arthur
Masiyiwa, were drawn from Murewa, Goromonzi and Mahusekwa.
A total of 30 youths entered the party premises and
announced that they had taken over the offices before police came and arrested
them while some of them fled into darkness.
Mwonzora visited the offices early yesterday and said his
party would work closely with the law enforcement agents to deal with
“lawlessness”.
“This is yet another attempt at lawlessness. This is an
attempt by G40 to take over our offices using some of our colleagues within the
opposition,” Mwonzora said.
“We have foiled this attempt courtesy of the hardworking
youths of Marondera. We want to advise the nation and mostly our MDC supporters
that our properties are safe and we will not allow anybody to take over our
properties.”
He added: “We are going to take over (MDC head office)
Harvest House. It’s a question of time, but it is this lawlessness, it is this
violence that we are worried about.
“We appeal to law enforcement agents to make sure that
there is no violence, to make sure that those who breached the law are dealt
with so that people do not take the law into their own hands.”
Asked to explain the links between the G40 and some MDC
officials, Mwonzora claimed he had evidence which he would release at the
appropriate time.
Mwonzora was in the company of Proportional Representation
MP Brightness Mangora (MDC), among others.
The arrested youths appeared at Marondera Magistrates’
Court, where they were remanded out of custody on $500 bail. They will return
to court on October 16 for trial.
However, after the court proceedings, some MDC Alliance
youths returned to the party offices, entered the premises and claimed that
they had taken over, but insiders said Mwonzora’s group still had control.
