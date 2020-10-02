CATHOLIC BISHOP LAUDS ED

ROMAN Catholic Church Mutare Diocese Bishop Paul Horan has hailed the measures put in place by Government to curb the spread of Covid-19 as well as the general populace’s co-operation.



Speaking last week at the hand-over of personal protective equipment to 37 schools under the church’s administration in Mutare Diocese, Bishop Horan said due to the measures put in place by the Government of Zimbabwe, Covid-19 is now under control.

“Covid-19 has brought a lot of suffering the world over and it appears the virus will be in our midst for some time to come. However, life has to go on. We therefore need to continue being cautious. We are where we are today due to the measures put in place by Government. The co-operation of all Zimbabweans also needs to be applauded.

“I applaud President Mnangagwa and the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education for deciding to re-open schools. Parents were becoming anxious about the future of their children. Yes it is risk as students, teachers, ancillary staff and suppliers converge but life has to go on. We pray that there will no spike in Covid-19 due to the opening of schools,” said Bishop Horan.

He reminded everyone to adopt the precautionary measures recommended by the World Health Organisations (WHO).

“All players in the education sector are now frontline workers and should get all the necessary support from everyone,” he said.

“All schools should have proper strategies in dealing with suspected and confirmed cases in their institutions to stop the virus from spreading,” he said. Manica Post