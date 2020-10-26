Monday, 26 October 2020

BUSHIRI TO SPEND MORE NIGHTS IN JAIL

Monday, October 26, 2020  NewsdzeZimbabwe   0

 

The Pretoria Magistrate has rolled over hearing for controversial Prophet Shepherd  Bushiri bail application to Friday. The magistrate presiding over the case at the Pretoria Magistrate Court could not commit to tomorrow, Wednesday or Thursday.

The case will resume on Friday morning. The couple, together with their co-accused were arrested last week and face charges including fraud and money laundering to the tune of R102 million.


Posted in:

0 comments:

Post a comment

 