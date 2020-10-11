BROTHERS KILL MOTHER OVER WITCHCRAFT

THREE men from Chivi in Masvingo province have been arrested for allegedly teaming up to murder their 72-year-old mother after accusing her of witchcraft.
The accused — Duduzile, Bright and Daniel Tizirai of
Makuvire village — last week appeared before Masvingo High Court judge Justice
Garainesu Mawadze charged with murder.
Prosecutor Emmanuel Mathose alleged that on April 5 this
year, the co-accused approached their now deceased mother, Nyengeterai Tizirai,
and accused her of causing the death of her daughter-in-law.
The trio reportedly took the deceased to Nyaningwe
dip-tank, tied her hands with a rope and took turns to assault her using a
rubber strip and logs.
The court heard that a witness, Cathrine Tatenda, assisted
the victim and made a police report after discovering that she was struggling
to breathe.
A post-mortem report showed that the deceased succumbed to
haemorrhagic shock, blunt trauma and assault. The trio will be back in court on
November 22. Sunday Mail
