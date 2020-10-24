ABDUCTION : MDC A STILL TO DECIDE ON TOP OFFICIAL

THE Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance is today expected to seal the fate of a senior party official, Tendai Masotsha, accused of conniving with State security agents in the abduction of a Bulawayo-based journalism student ahead of the July 31 anti-corruption protests.

Masotsha was suspended as Bulawayo MDC Alliance women assembly’s chairperson after she was linked to the alleged abduction of Tawanda Muchehiwa, a journalism student.

Muchehiwa, who is the nephew of ZimLive editor Mduduzi Mathuthu, was allegedly abducted in the city centre and held in captivity for three days, where he was severely tortured by armed men and later dumped at the family home after being linked to the planned protests.

The MDC Alliance had initially promised to publicise the outcome of its internal investigations within 48 hours, but party secretary-general Chalton Hwende told Southern Eye that the report was only submitted to the party leadership this week for debate at the national council (NC) meeting today.

“Investigations by the Bulawayo province have been completed. The province submitted their reports this week. Obviously, because of the nature of the allegations, the investigations took longer than expected, but we are glad that the investigations are complete,” Hwende said.

“The report will be submitted to the NC and the report will be tabled there. The reason behind that is she is a senior member, and it is only that body that can discuss that matter and take appropriate action.

“We understand people are anxious, but it is also necessary for us to afford Masotsha an opportunity to present her side of the story, and be properly treated in terms of the party constitution.”

In his account, Muchehiwa said he received a call from Masotsha on July 30, the day he was abducted, asking for his assistance to distribute flyers to be used in the foiled July 31 protests.

Muchehiwa said this led to his abduction as he believes it was a set-up, a charge Masotsha has denied.

She claims the allegations were concocted to fight her along factional lines. Masotsha added that she was also kidnapped on the same day as Muchehiwa and later dumped close to her home the following day.

In January, the MDC Alliance Bulawayo province suspended one of its councillors Donald Mabutho accusing him of spying against the party. Newsday