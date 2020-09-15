WOMAN FALLS INTO A TRANCE OUTSIDE COURT





An unidentified woman, who was at Harare Magistrates’ Court on Monday went into a trance as she was about to enter the court building.





H-Metro understands that the woman was a witness accompanying her relative, who was a complainant in an attempted murder case.

As she went into the sanitisation booth, she started shouting that the spirit inside of her was not to enter the court building.





“Munhu akakuvadza munhu munomuziva, so I will not get into this building to witness things that you already know, Sekuru havakwanise kupinda mukati umo, pedzai nyaya dzenyu,” she said.



