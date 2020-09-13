WE HAVE OPENED 500 CORRUPTION DOCKETS : ZACC FIGHTS TOOTHLESS TAG





THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has sent 50 dockets to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) since January, putting it on track to reach its target of 80 prosecutions by year-end.





Most of the cases that have been sent for prosecution include high-profile arrests over allegations of criminal abuse of office.





In an interview with The Sunday Mail, ZACC spokesperson Commissioner John Makamure said more high-profile arrests were imminent.





“We are not toothless. We are executing our mandate of prevention and combating of corruption. Fifty dockets have already been finalised and submitted to the NPA for prosecution. Our target is 80 by December,” said Mr Makamure.





He said the whistle-blower initiative has contributed immensely in doubling cases reported to ZACC. The recently launched whistleblower mobile application, he said, would further encourage people to report corruption cases to the anti-graft body.





It would also help to “facilitate easier tracking of the progress of corruption cases being processed within the criminal justice system”.





ZACC intends to recruit more staff to speed up the processing of reported cases.





“ZACC is continuously strengthening its capacity to cope with the increase in the volume of cases. More staff is being hired and representations being made for additional resources. The Ministry of Finance (and Economic Development) sits on the National Anti-Corruption Strategy Steering Committee to ensure adequate funding of the anti-corruption fight,” he said.





President Mnangagwa has reiterated that Government will clamp down on corruption as it pursues Vision 2030, which entails making the country an upper middle-income economy within the next 10 years.





The pledge has been followed through by arrests of high-profile individuals such as former Minister of Energy and Power Development Samuel Undenge, who has since been convicted; former principal director of State Residences, Douglas Tapfuma; former Mayor of Harare, Herbert Gomba; and several high-ranking police officers, chief executive officers and directors.



