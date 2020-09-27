WE ARE SORRY : SUSPENDED DOCS

A group of University of Zimbabwe trainee doctors who took part in an industrial action during the peak of Covid-19 before Government suspended them last week, have apologised for their actions and asked to return to the institution.

The students, who were enrolled at the University of Zimbabwe’s Masters of Medicine, Masters of Obstetrics and Gynaecology have asked Government for forgiveness and admitted that their demands were outrageous.

Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology Students in Training group representative Dr Maxwell Chimhina said the student doctors were sorry to desert the nation when their services were needed the most.

“Most of the students in training are stationed outside Harare, some as far as Mutare and Hwange, and would want to go back and serve the communities when we finish our studies,” said Dr Chimhina.

“We are very sorry for the demands we made, especially during this Covid-19 pandemic where our input is needed most.”

Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, Professor Amon Murwira, who is responsible for the student doctors, said Government was prepared to listen to the students’ pleas.

“It has to be understood that this was not a punishment but a reaction to the students’ action to withdraw their services,” said Prof Murwira.

“It did not make sense to keep the classes open when no one was attending. But it’s good that they have realised their mistakes and if they make an official plea to Government we will consider it.

Acting on Government’s orders, the UZ’s Dean of Medicine and Health Science Faculty, Dr Noah Mutongoreni, last week blocked the students from accessing public hospitals for training. In their remorseful letter, the students appealed to the Government to rescind the order and allow them to continue with their training. “We appeal to the Ministry r to allow us back into the teaching hospital and finish our studies so that we can better serve our community.”

Another representative of the students, Dr Nigel Dzvanga, who is the UZ’s chief resident internal medicine registrar said the students regretted their actions.

“We are all in training and hoping to complete our training so that we can serve our various communities and the nation at large. We sincerely apologise for our actions and we hope the powers that be may consider our appeal.” Sunday Mail