THIEF STEALS COP'S UNIFORM

A police officer based in Bulawayo was left clutching thin air after a thief opened his car and stole his uniform.

The incident happened last week on Thursday at corner Fort Street and 8th Avenue. The unfortunate cop, Noar Munongowera, is stationed at DHQ Suburban.

A source who is close to investigations said on the day in question Constable Munongowera was travelling along Fort Street when his car developed a fault. He parked his car, a Honda CRV at corner Fort Street and 8th Avenue.

“He opened the bonnet of his car and checked what could have been the problem. While he was still fixing his car thieves pounced on his car and stole a satchel containing riot trousers, webbing belt and a grey shirt,” said a source.

The source said the accused person then ran to a Corolla registration number AHE 7235 which was parked a few metres away from his car.

“He got inside the Corolla and they sped off with the satchel,” said the source close to investigations. B Metro