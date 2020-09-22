skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Tuesday, 22 September 2020
SIKHALA FINALLY GETS BAIL
Tuesday, September 22, 2020
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
MUROORA BIGS UP ZIM MEN
HERALD ENTERTAINMENT EDITOR FOUND DEAD
Herald Entertainment Editor Godwin Muzari has died. He was 40. Muzari was found dead yesterday at his Retreat, Waterfalls, residence in a...
OK FORCED TO RELEASE JOANA MAMOMBE FOOTAGE
OK Zimbabwe was forced by the courts to release video footage of Harare West MP Joana Mamombe doing her shopping amid concerns the authoriti...
KASUKUWERE TELLS ZANU PF : I WANT TO RETURN
Fugitive former Zanu PF members, Saviour Kasukuwere and his brothers Dickson Mafios and Tongai Kasukuwere are desperately seeking readmiss...
WIFE EXCHANGES BLOWS WITH SMALL HOUSE : MOB BEATS UP HUBBY
A man from Victoria Ranch in Masvingo was assaulted by members of the public on Wednesday evening after he attempted to embarrass his wife b...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a comment