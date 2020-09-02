MY FINGER IS NOW DEFORMED : TORTURE VICTIM BREAKS DOWN





A COWDRAY Park woman, who was severely assaulted alongside her sister by police on allegations of violating COVID-19 lockdown regulations, broke down at the Western Commonage Magistrates Court in Bulawayo on Monday as she revealed that one of her fingers was now deformed as a result of the assault.





According to the State, Ntombizodwa and Nokuthula Mpofu were physically tortured by six police officers who accused them of loitering and violating COVID-19 lockdown regulations.

The incident took place on April 16.





The court was told that the police officers went further and insulted the two and degraded them over their tribal background.





“In all my life, I have never been assaulted the way the police officers did to me. They made us sit down and kicked me with booted feet on my thighs. When I managed to get up, I realised that I had sustained serious injuries and there was blood all over,” Nokuthula told the court in-between tears.





“I was left almost out of breath. When our names were called out so that we could be booked, I could hardly walk.”





Mpofu said she was still in pain and one of her fingers had been deformed due to the attack.





The alleged rogue police officers — Simbarashe Bvekwa, Tichaona Zariro, Patson Gumoreyi, Elizabeth Denhere, Zibusiso Masuku and Christabel Munyondo have all pleaded not guilty to either of the charges.





Magistrate Gladmore Mushove remanded the matter to September 15 for continuation of trial.



