skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Wednesday, 30 September 2020
MWONZORA GETS EVICTION ORDER
Wednesday, September 30, 2020
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
HOW I KILLED THE BOY
THE herdsman, Tafadzwa Shamba, who was recently arrested over the ritual murder of Tapiwa Makore (7) at Makore Village in Murehwa yesterda...
LAWSUIT OVER JAH PRAYZAH TWEET
A RECENT Twitter post on one of the country’s leading musician account, Mukudzeyi Mukombe, popularly known as Jah Prayzah, has irked local...
KASUKUWERE TO CHAMISA : STOP GOING TO COURTS
EXILED former Zanu PF national commissar Saviour Kasukuwere has advised MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa against perennially resorting to ...
G40 RETURN UNSETTLES ZANU PF BIGWIGS
THE imminent return of Zanu PF’s exiled G40 elements seems to have unsettled party heavyweights who are now accusing the former party memb...
MIMOSA GENERAL MANAGER DIES
Mimosa Mining Company general manager and Stallion Guest House owner Alex Dzimbanhete Mushonhiwa has died. He was 55. A press statement is...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a comment