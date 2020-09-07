MURDERED MANGWE COUPLE LAID TO REST





The prominent elderly couple from Emzaza village in Empandeni who were gruesomely murdered last week was laid to rest this Monday at KoWami cemetery with villagers, friends, church and family members describing them as community heroes.





Nicholas Nleya (83) and Margaret Nleya (78) were killed by suspected robbers who invaded their homestead on Tuesday evening and set them alight before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash.





Mourners, who included MDC-T leader Dr Thokozani Khupe flocked to the Nleya homestead to pay their last respect to the couple who were known for their generosity in their community and passion for community development.





The couple, both former teachers left behind 10 children, 20 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.





Speaking on behalf of the Nleya family, during the burial service, Patrick Nyathi said the huge turnout was a testimony of the good works done by the couple.





“Let us not forget the good works done by the deceased to the community,” said Nyathi.





Eddie Nleya, one of the children said their parent’s tragic death has brought pain to the whole family.

One of the grandchildren, who was identified as Tumo, called for justice saying they have been robbed of loving grandparents.





Meanwhile, ward 13 councillor, Moses Moyo said he lost a great adviser in the late Nicholas Nleya.





“I used to tell Nicholas that we see development through him, I then selected him to be my adviser in community meetings I used to have and even as budget consultation meetings are approaching, I was still looking forward to his input,” said Cllr Moyo.





Headman Zibuyeni Ncube said the community was now living in fear as the assailants were yet to be arrested.





“We hope that the police will continue with their investigations as villagers now live in fear. There are so many theories that we have heard as the community but we leave all that for the law to take its course because many families here depended on that family now things will never be the same especially at a time when we are facing a drought,” said Headman Ncube.





MDC-T leader Dr Thokozani Khupe said she has lost an uncle who was developmentally oriented.





“Soon after the elections he called me to come down here to talk about development, I told him if he had voted for me for president, things could have changed in Zimbabwe,” said Dr Khupe.



