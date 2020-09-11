MDC OFFICIAL UP FOR INDECENT ASSAULT





A Bindura man, who is also a local MDC-T office holder, has appeared in court on allegations of exposing his 18-year-old daughter’s private parts while she was asleep to see whether she was still a virgin or not.





The indecent assault allegedly happened at the family home. The father has now appeared before Bindura magistrate Moreblessing Makati, facing indecent assault charges and was remanded to October 1 on $500 bail.





Prosecutor Ms Patience Chair alleged that in August last year, the young woman was asleep in a room with her two younger sisters aged three and 12.





She woke up to find her father holding a torch viewing her private parts. She asked him what he was doing and he didn’t respond and walked away.





The court heard that prior to the incident, the father had quizzed his daughter if she was still a virgin.





The relationship between father and daughter had been strained following rumours that he had raped her.





It is alleged that he chased his daughter away and she went to their rural home.



