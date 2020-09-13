MARRIED WOMAN DEMANDS US$500 TO END YEAR-LONG AFFAIR WITH AFM ELDER





A married Masvingo woman is demanding US$500 in damages in order for her to terminate an adulterous affair she allegedly has with an Apostolic Faith Mission church (AFM) elder.





Tariro Mpofu says that the US$500 is for damages and wasted time. The matter went before the courts after the church elder’s wife, Cathia Dehwe sought a peace order against Mpofu.

Antony Dehwe who is a church elder in Hillside in Masvingo refuted the allegations despite court papers in the hands of The Mirror.





Mpofu confirmed the affair to The Mirror and said Dehwe’s wife had offered to pay her out of the affair and preserve the elder’s image.





Mpofu who stays in Rhodhene demanded the money after being dumped by Dehwe after a year-long affair. The court order was granted on August 20, 2020 under case number INT 15/20 at Masvingo Magistrates Courts.





The order restraints Mpofu from visiting Cathia at her home in Victoria Ranch and at the church in Hillside. Sources said Dehwe called off the affair after he was confronted by Mpofu’s husband who is a soldier.



