LEARNER STEALS CAR, CRASHES IT





A learner driver aged 19 allegeldy stole a car from Junior Driving School in Mberengwa and was arrested after he was involved in an accident.





Oliver Godza, 19 took the car on September 5, 2020 and drove it along Mberengwa C-Mine Road without an instructor.





He appeared before Mberengwa magistrate Evia Matura facing two charges of theft and driving without a license. He pleaded guilty to driving without a license but denied he stole the car.





He was found guilty on the first charge and trial on the theft charge will continue on September 23, 2020.





“I did not steal the car. When I talked to the instructor he advised me to come for lessons at 4pm. He was not at the driving school when I got there and I was told he was at the shops. I took the car with the intention of fetching him then drive under his supervision,” said Godza.



