KHUPE PLOTS TO NULLIFY MAFUME WIN

“An election of a mayor is done in terms of the Urban Councils Act and not in terms of some controversial agreement. The Act does not make any other references that should be applied in electing a mayor. Councillor Mafume was elected by councillors in terms of that Act and you cannot bring in some paper which is in dispute. If Mwonzora was acting in good faith why did he not allow Councillor Mafume to be deputy mayor from the first instance,” he said. Herald