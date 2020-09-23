KHUPE DEFEATS CHAMISA IN MARONDERA

THE MDC-T led by Dr Thokozani Khupe yesterday won the Marondera mayoral race against the MDC Alliance after its candidate, Simbarashe Nyahuye, (ward 3 councillor) emerged the victor.

The defeat of the MDC-A, a faction of the fragmented MDC, comes at a time of growing discontent within its rank and file over corruption in local authorities.

Clr Nyahuye beat fellow Councillor Boniface Tagwirei, a member of the MDC-A faction, in an election that could be a harbinger of things to come around the country as Dr Khupe flexes muscles and takes control of the legitimate MDC party.

Clr Nyahuye polled four votes, while Clr Tagwirei got three.

Nyahuye immediately took the oath of office to replace Clr Chengetai Murowa, who was recalled by the MDC-T.

“We will try to work together and residents are our first priority, and I am aware water is the greatest challenge and we are going to work tooth and nail to address the water situation,” he said.

Like in most local authorities, Dr Khupe has been removing disloyal councillors and replacing them with those who respect the Supreme Court ruling that temporarily bestowed her the leader of the MDC-T pending an elective congress.

Apart from Marondera where five councillors were recalled, the Dr Khupe-led faction has recalled errant councillors from Harare, Beitbridge and Bulawayo with the axe hovering on those who refuse to toe the line. Herald