skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Thursday, 24 September 2020
I WILL NEVER REJOIN ZANU PF : ZHUWAO
Thursday, September 24, 2020
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
HERALD ENTERTAINMENT EDITOR FOUND DEAD
Herald Entertainment Editor Godwin Muzari has died. He was 40. Muzari was found dead yesterday at his Retreat, Waterfalls, residence in a...
UNITE THE NATION OR ELSE, GUMBO WARNS ED
ONE of the founders of Zanu PF and former Cabinet minister, Rugare Gumbo, has reiterated that it is in the best interest of Zimbabwe, Presid...
WIFE EXCHANGES BLOWS WITH SMALL HOUSE : MOB BEATS UP HUBBY
A man from Victoria Ranch in Masvingo was assaulted by members of the public on Wednesday evening after he attempted to embarrass his wife b...
SOMETHING IS HAPPENING : CHIWENGA TELLS HEALTH WORKERS ON THEIR PAY
VICE-PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga has said Government is committed to improving conditions of service for its workers. VP Chiwenga, wh...
WATCH : MDC T CELEBRATIONS
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a comment