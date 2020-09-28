HRE WOMAN HIRES THUGS TO KILL RIVAL

A Harare woman today appeared in court facing allegations of hiring thugs to assault her two “rivals” resulting in the death of one of them, days after the incident, while the other is nursing injuries in hospital.

Rebecca Masawi appeared before Harare magistrate, Mrs Barbra Mateko, charged with murder, kidnapping and robbery.

She was being jointly charged with Zvikomborero Zvikoni, Liberty Guruve and Tendai Dhai, who she allegedly hired to attack the two women.

Zvikoni, Guruve and Dhai are said to have kidnapped the two at midnight on July 31 this year, brutally assaulted and dumped them at Lake Chivero.

Names of the victims were not revealed in court as police are still investigating matter. Herald