FACTIONAL WARS : ZANU PF WOMEN'S LEAGUE HOLDS SECRET POLL

The Zanu PF women’s league in Mashonaland East on Friday held a “secretive” election that saw provincial chairlady Nyarai Tsvuura being replaced by her deputy Lyn Gororo as factional wars in the province intensify.
Both the media and intelligence officers were chucked out
of the meeting as the women’s league members said that they were conducting
their “private businesses”.
The election of Gororo came after the Zanu PF politburo
recently cleared and reinstated Tsvuura as the provincial women’s league boss
after she was suspended on trumped-up charges, among them, gossiping.
Tsvuura, also a Mutoko legislator, was officially
reinstated at a provincial coordinating committee (PCC) meeting after several
weeks of resistance from a section of both the national and provincial women’s
league leadership who were also refusing to release a party vehicle meant for
her use.
The vehicle was later released following the intervention
of provincial chairperson Joel Biggie Matiza. But Tsvuura never used it after
reports that some other party members openly told her that “she would not
touch” the party vehicle.
Tsvuura attended the election but refused to contest
resulting in Gororo taking over. According to sources who attended the
highly-charged meeting, some women’s league members said Tsvuura was co-opted
as their boss in the new dispensation.
“They are saying Tsvuura was co-opted, hence the need for
elections,” sources said. “It is confusing as she was reinstated by the
politburo a few months ago, but today we are being instructed to conduct
elections.
“We are not sure whether it is a politburo directive as
well. Tsvuura attended the meeting but she didn’t contest resulting in her
deputy Lyn Gororo taking over. We have some members who were co-opted into
positions and we do not know when the elections for them will be held.”
The elective meeting was reportedly led by a national
women’s league member. Matiza yesterday said he was aware of the meeting.
“I am aware that they held a meeting in Marondera to
discuss issues concerning them. However, I am yet to receive the report on what
transpired on the day. The
women’s league has the power to solve burning issues if
need arises but like I said, I am ye to be apprised,” he said. Standard
