DRUG DEALERS NABBED AFTER CHASE

Suspected drug dealers were recently arrested in Chipinge after their getaway vehicle hit a dead end in some farms in the area following a high-speed chase.

Police arrested two of their accomplices; Patricia Ncube (45) and Vusa Sibanda (age not given) and recovered 145,3 kg of mbanje and impounded a Toyota Quantum they were using to transport the illicit drug.

The mbanje was packed in seven 90kg sacks when the suspects were intercepted at a roadblock along Ngundu-Tanganda Road. A manhunt for the other two suspects, including the driver, has since been launched.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests. “Police in Chipinge have recovered 145,3 kilogrammes of dagga and arrested two suspects for unlawful possession of the dangerous drug,” he said.

“The duo was arrested in a Toyota Quantum along a dusty road along Middle Sabi farms after evading a road block along Ngundu-Tanganda Road.

“A high-speed chase ensued until the suspects’ vehicle reached a dead end. Two other suspects escaped on foot and are on the run.”

In June, police in Ruwangwe, Nyanga, arrested six people who were found in possession of over 180kg of mbanje hidden in one of the suspects’ house. Police impounded a vehicle believed to have been used to transport the mbanje.

In Manicaland Province, police separately intercepted two trucks ferrying 6,7 tonnes of mbanje believed to have been smuggled from neighbouring countries.

In January this year, a haulage truck carrying 4,7 tonnes of mbanje was intercepted along the Nyanga-Nyamapanda Road, while another with over two tonnes was stopped by alert Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) officers soon after leaving Forbes Border Post near Mutare.

The truck ferrying two tonnes of dagga was from Malawi headed for Zimbabwe and its driver fled when Zimra officers started searching the vehicle, which he had declared empty. Herald