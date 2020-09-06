CHIVHU GUNMEN CAPTURED, KILLED





The two assailants believed to have killed a Zimbabwe National Army officer and seriously injured his colleague in Chivhu yesterday, have been killed by security details in a dramatic shootout.





The assailants were killed in the morning about 15 kilometres from Chivhu centre along Gutu road.





The Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services has since confirmed killing of the two assailants.





“Police will soon issue a statement regarding a fatal shootout with individuals linked to the murder and attempted murder of members of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA),” said the ministry of its Twitter handle.





Security services had mounted a large-scale operation to bring them to book, following their horrific shootings at a police post in Chivhu.



