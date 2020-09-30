CHAOS AS INTERCITY TRAVEL RESUMES

MAJOR bus termini, depots and popular hiking spots in Bulawayo were yesterday a hive of activity as transport operators resumed inter-city routes amid jostling by travellers as they boarded buses.
The resumption of inter-city travel has also ignited
excitement and optimism among the generality of the people, particularly
traders whose source of livelihood revolved around buying and selling their
wares from different cities in the country.
A popular hiking spot along Harare Road was characterised
by chaotic scenes as touts shoved each other, wrestling for passengers.
The principle of social distancing was totally ignored as
commuters jostled to board vehicles. Bus crews shrieked in dismay as they
competed for passengers with pirate transporters.
Last week, Cabinet gave transport operators plying intercity routes the greenlight to start operating as the country continues to gradually re-open the economy.
Inter-city travel was suspended when the national lockdown
started on March 31 to contain the spread of Covid-19 infections. However, on
September 15 Cabinet approved proposals for the return of long-distance buses
but under strict Covid-19 preventative guidelines informed by the World Health
Organisation (WHO).
Transporters who wish to ferry passengers for inter-city
travel are required to register with the Ministry of Transport and
Infrastructural Development to ensure that they strictly comply with standard
operating procedures for their sector which are compliant to the WHO guidelines
and all Covid-19 regulations.
A Chronicle news crew yesterday visited Renkini and
Entumbane bus termini and selected bus depots in the city and observed that
people boarding buses were not maintaining social distancing.
A tout who operates along Harare Road said they operated
under the law of the jungle.
“Nothing is regulated here, you eat what you kill, which is
why you see us hustling like ants. I earn my money depending on the number of
passengers I would have assisted to get transport. That is why you find that
each time there will be chaos at such hiking spots,” said a tout who declined
to be named.
However, upon boarding buses, passengers were being
sanitised and their temperatures checked in line with the stipulated Covid-19
health guidelines.
Renkini Bus Terminus bustled with activity as travellers
jostled to board transport to their destinations. Vendors were selling wares to
people waiting to board buses. A bus conductor employed by Blue Circle Bus
Company, Mr Washington Chiminya said since the resumption of inter-city travel
there has been a steady increase in demand for services.
“We resumed services a few days ago after registering with
the Vehicle Inspection Depot (VID) as well as complying with the standard
operating procedures, which require checking temperature, sanitising our
passengers and disinfecting our buses,” he said.
Chronicle also caught up with Imbizo Tours Bus Company
owner Mr Imbizo Mpala at Entumbane Country Bus Terminus. Mr Mpala whose buses
ply rural routes, said he resumed services yesterday after successfully
registering his buses with VID.
He said although business was still low, he was hopeful
that it would pick up as people readjusted to the new development.
“We resumed our services today and it is quite refreshing
to note that we are already getting inquiries from our traditional customers
who relied on us for travel. Business is still very low but, I am hopeful that
in the next few days, it will be back to normal business as a majority of
people are not yet aware that we are back,” he said.
Imbizo Tours buses ply the Bulawayo-Lupane and
Bulawayo-Binga routes. Extra City Bus Company’s Bulawayo depot manager Mr
Jeremiah Chihuri said they were adhering to the standard operating procedures,
which include disinfecting premises and buses.
“We are getting people boarding our buses. We make sure
that whenever you come to our premises, we sanitise your hands and check your
temperature,” he said.
“I think everyone is now appreciating the situation and
aware of Covid-19. We also make sure that we disinfect our premises and buses
each time they arrive at the depot to curb the spread of Covid-19.”
Mr Chihuri said staff members were tested for Covid-19
prior to resumption of operations in line with the standard operating
procedures in the transport sector.
Extra-City Bus Company plies the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls
and Bulawayo-Harare routes. A single trip to either Harare or Victoria Falls
costs US$13 or the equivalent in local currency.
Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Joel
Biggie Matiza said Government opened up the transport sector for intercity
travel to facilitate easy access to resort areas.
“We have opened the inter-city to allow for those areas
that are interlinked that have been opened for instance tourism. It has been
opened so there is need to link tourists who travel by bus to be able to go to
places like Victoria Falls and other areas,” he said.
Minister Matiza said transport operators intending to
resumed inter-city services should satisfy the guidelines set by Government.
“I’m happy that many have complied and our roads are being
plied by those who did comply,” he said.
Meanwhile, in Gweru, passengers pushed each other to board
intercity buses near the Gweru Theatre in total disregard to Covid-19
regulations. Chronicle
