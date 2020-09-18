AVENGING SPIRIT : FOUR SIBLINGS DIE IN A MONTH

NEMESIS has caught up with the family of a Zimunya man who allegedly committed a ritual murder decades ago.

Simion Muchabveyo’s father took the secret to his grave and his family is now at the mercy of an avenging spirit that has already wiped out 15 members of the Muchabveyo and Kapfuka families.

Four of them passed away during the past month. Although the senior Muchabveyo took the secret to his grave, the cat recently came out of the bag when the avenging spirit started wreaking havoc in his family.

The matter came to light at the Mutare Civil Court where Muchabveyo was seeking a protection order against his cousin — Samuel Kapfuka and his sons Lewis, Simbarashe and Francis.

He is accusing the quartet of disturbing his peace by demanding to know the identity of the man who was killed by his late father.

The court heard that the avenging spirit has so far claimed 15 members of the Muchabveyo and Kapfuka families, including all of Muchabveyo’s children.

Last month, four of Kapfuka’s children died mysteriously, while the other one developed a mental illness.

However, Muchabveyo argued that he cannot be held accountable for his late father’s actions.

“My father killed someone and we only got to know about it after his death when we consulted traditional healers and prophets. Apparently the avenging spirit killed all my children. I also need help, but my cousin and his sons are accusing me of not playing ball. They need me to tell them the name of the person who was killed by my father but I was not there when it happened. How am l expected to know the identity of that person,” said Muchabveyo.

However, Kapfuka, who had brought his mentally challenged son to court, had no kind words for his cousin. He told the court that the avenging spirit is tormenting and killing his children.

“He should tell us the name of the murdered man and his place of origin so that we can engage the family and find a lasting solution to this problem. We need to appease the avenging spirit.

‘‘We are not accusing him of killing the man but Muchabveyo was close to his late father, we are sure his father confided in him before his death,” argued Kapfuka.

His sons denied ever assaulting their uncle. “While his (Muchabveyo) father was still alive, we heard that they cast the spirit of the murdered man on a 10-cent coin and escorted the spirit to its ‘home’. That is the place we want him to disclose to us,” said a distraught Simbarashe.

“We do not know who is next on the avenging spirit’s death list. We need to avenge this spirit as soon as possible before it wipes all of us out,” he said.

Ms Muchineripi granted the protection order in Muchabveyo’s favour. The order bars the Kapfukas from disturbing Muchabveyo’s peace.

The matter is expected to be heard before Chief Zimunya’s court on September 27. Manica Post