AIRZIM RESUMES FLIGHTS





Air Zimbabwe is set to resume domestic flights from next Wednesday while regional flights are scheduled for October 3.





This is in line with last week’s Cabinet decision to resume domestic and international flights, although all passengers have to be tested for Covid-19 within 48 hours before travelling.





In a statement today, Air Zimbabwe spokesperson Ms Firstme Vitori said the domestic flight schedule features the Harare/ Bulawayo/Victoria Falls/Harare morning schedule, and Harare/ Victoria Falls/ Bulawayo/Harare evening schedule every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The regional Harare/Dar es Salaam/Harare schedule shall initially operate every Tuesday and Saturday, with an additional frequency expected towards year end.





“Air Zimbabwe wishes to announce the resumption of domestic and regional flight operations with effect from 23 September 2020 and 3 October 2020, respectively,” said Ms Vitori.



