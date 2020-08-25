ZIFA BOSS DRAGGED TO COURT OVER BRIBES





ZIFA president, Felton Kamambo, yesterday appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court to answer charges of allegedly bribing councillors to vote for him in the 2018 elections.





He was not asked to plead when he appeared before magistrate Richard Ramaboa, who remanded him out of custody to September 14.





His lawyer, Chenaimoyo Gumiro, requested the State to furnish him with all the necessary documents to help him prepare his defence.





Former ZIFA president, Philip Chiyangwa, the man Kamambo beat to become the leader of domestic football, is the complainant in the case.





Kamambo won the poll after getting 35 votes with the then ZIFA boss, Philip Chiyangwa, getting 24.





It is the State case that, ahead of the ZIFA elections, Kamambo — or those representing his campaign team — allegedly paid the association’s councillors using the Ecocash payment platform.





It is alleged the money was meant to try and induce the councillors to vote for him.





The allegations are that Kamambo’s campaign manager, Robert Matoka, through his Ecocash platform, allegedly transferred various amounts to the councillors.





These councillors, who vote in the ZIFA elections, included:





The late Northern Region Division One chairperson Willard Manyengavana, who received $210





Francis Ntuta $300





Mehluli Thebe $300





Artwell Moyo $250





Artwell Moyo $50





Beaular Msarah $300





Dennis Tshuma $300





Kudakwashe Chisango $500





Kudakwashe Remba $300





Ropafadzo Matemavi $200.





Other councillors,





Thomas Marambanyika ($300)





Stanley Chapeta ($300)





Pervious Mathe ($300)





Patrick Hill ($80)





Nkosilathi Ncube ($300)





Doubt Ncube ($300)





Pithias Shoko, who got $50, $200, $50, $400 allegedly also received the hush payments.





One of the ZIFA councillors, accused of receiving the hush money broke his silence in June and said the funds he received were not a bribe, but a reimbursement for his expenses.





Hwange-based ZIFA Southern Region member, Mehluli Thebe, told the Chronicle, he received $300, through the EcoCash platform, from Matoka two weeks before the elections.





The money, he said, was for him to travel to Bulawayo to hear Kamambo speak about why he should be voted the next ZIFA boss.





The ZIFA boss is the latest high—profile football personality who has been making headlines, from the courts, in cases spread from Harare to the Greek island of Mykonos and from Manchester to the Paraguayan capital of Asuncion. Herald



