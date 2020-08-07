WAR AS MAN BEDS WIFE'S TEEN COUSIN





A DANGAMVURA couple’s marriage is on the verge of collapse following the husband’s illicit affair with his wife’s teenage cousin.





When the warring women appeared before Mutare magistrate, Ms Notebulgar Muchineripi, a heavily pregnant Vimbai Wona (19) revealed that she was intimate with Portia Munyebvu’s husband on countless occasions after she had been promised marriage and a good life.





Munyebvu was seeking a protection order against Wona. The two women’s parents are brother and sister.





However, the identity of Munyebvu’s husband was not revealed in court.





“She is pregnant and is threatening to elope to my husband at my matrimonial house. Your Worship, it is heartbreaking that my cousin has been intimate with my husband. I feel so betrayed because we are closely related.





“She, however, is not remorseful as she harasses and insults me, threatening to take over my wifely duties,” said the distraught Munyebvu.





She begged the court to bar Wona from coming to her house, insulting and harassing her.

“I cannot stop her from eloping but she should not elope to my house. They should find another place to stay. I am heartbroken and cannot bear seeing them together in my home,” she said.





In her response, Wona said Munyebvu’s husband promised her a good life and marriage.





She, however, told the court that the first time they were intimate, she had been drugged and she had no control of what happened.





“This man and l partnered for some business venture and we had to travel to Harare together. As l knew noone in Harare, he took me to a lodge and booked a room. He asked me to take a bath and left. When he came back, he offered me some beer. As soon as l drank it, l felt dizzy. I do not know what happened after that.





“When I woke up the next day, we were both naked and he was lying next to me. He professed his love for me and pointed out that if he did not love me, he could have easily left while I was still unconscious. lt made sense and I believed him. I still do.





“That is how the affair started. I did not get pregnant at the first encounter. We love each other and are preparing to get married,” she said.





However, Wona pointed out that she is not proud of her actions. Ms Muchineripi ordered her to stop insulting, harassing and breaching Munyebvu's peace.








