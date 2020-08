TWINS : WHY WE NEVER GOT MARRIED

“We had always prayed that when the time comes, we die together as we can’t imagine life without each other. It was scary to think of life without each other. But after the accident that nearly killed us, we realised that our children would have been double orphaned and it was better that death does not knock on our doors at the same time as it would be too much of a blow to the children. We have now accepted that at some point, perhaps only one of us will be left and while it will be hard, it is reality,” said Violet.