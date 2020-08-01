TRUCK DRIVER SMUGGLES $2,5M BRONCO FROM SA





A truck driver has been arrested at Beitbridge Border Post on allegations of smuggling 12 500 bottles of BronCleer with a street value of $2,5 million from South Africa.





Dennis Norman Gwangava (27) appeared before Beitbridge resident magistrate, Mr Toyindepi Zhou who released him on $15 000 bail.





He was facing charges under the Medicines and Allied Substances Control Act Chapter 15:03.

Mr Osweld Arufandi prosecuted.





The state alleges that on July 28, Gwangava of Redcliff, who is employed as a driver by a South African registered company G and H Transport, was arrested by police following a tip off.





Detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics received information that Gwangava had smuggled the cough syrup using his haulage truck which was towing two trailers.





At the Masvingo turn-off in Beitbridge, police intercepted the truck and escorted it to the police station where a search was conducted leading to the recovery of 12 500x 100ml bottles of the cough syrup, which is a medicine containing Codeine, which are controlled and restricted.





The cough syrup was taken to Beitbridge District Hospital Pharmacy for examination and the report is an exhibit, which will be produced in court.





According to the State, the cough syrup is worth $2 500 000.





Cases of smuggling have been on the increase in Beitbridge, with some of the smugglers mostly using illegal entry points.





Beitbridge police recently arrested 35 people carrying an assortment of goods worth thousands of dollars, which they had smuggled into the country through an illegal crossing point located less than one kilometre from the main port of entry.





The gang was arrested after the police intensified efforts to reduce intrusive leakages along Zimbabwe’s border with South Africa.



