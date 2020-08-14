RAPE OUT OF COURT SETTLEMENT : MOTSWANA NABBED IN BYO





A THIRTY-EIGHT-YEAR-OLD Botswana national has been arrested on allegations of trying to defeat the course of justice after he approached the mother of a 14-year-old rape victim to negotiate an out of court settlement in Bulawayo.





The man, whose identity is still being withheld, is alleged to have entered the country illegally and approached the woman with an offer for an undisclosed amount of cash.





It is reported that the woman’s daughter was raped last month by the man’s friend. The friend has since gone into hiding and police have launched a manhunt for the rape suspect.





National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest and said a manhunt was on for the suspect.





“A foreign national was arrested by police in Bulawayo, on August 8, 2020 for defeating or obstructing the course of justice. The accused person approached the mother of a rape victim to negotiate an out of court settlement on behalf of his friend who ran away after the incident,” he said.





He said after the suspect allegedly raped the victim, a report was made to the police, who then initiated investigations.





When the Motswana man entered the country illegally to negotiate an out of court settlement, the victim’s mother reported to police who set up a trap. The suspect was waylaid by police at a place where he was due to handover cash to the mother. He was arrested while in the process of handing over the money.



