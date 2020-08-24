POPULAR PREACHER UP FOR BRIBING NRZ OFFICIALS





POPULAR preacher Nixon Chibuzor Ohizu, 46, the leader of Empowerment Ministries Church along Seke Road, Harare, has been arrested on allegations of bribery.





He allegedly tried to bribe National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) officials to reverse the cancellation of a lease agreement between his church and NRZ.





Ohizu was not asked to plead to the allegations when he appeared before Harare magistrate Richard Ramaboa last week.





He was remanded out of custody to October 1 on $10 000 bail and was ordered to surrender his passport.





Allegations are that on August 19, Ohizu went to NRZ offices where he found two high ranking officials, Colonel Nyabambi and Clive Ncube.





He allegedly tried to bribe the two officials to reverse the cancellation of a lease agreement between his church and NRZ served on him on August 7.





The two NRZ officials reportedly accepted a bribe offer of US$2 000 and he left the premises to collect the money. The officials reportedly notified the police and a trap was set.





He allegedly gave US$2 000 to Ncube in $100 denominations, money which is being held as exhibit.