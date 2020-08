NO CRISIS IN ZIM : GOVT

“To set the record straight, there is no crisis or implosion in Zimbabwe. Neither has there been any abduction or “war” on citizens. Like any other country in the world, Zimbabwe has been enforcing Covid-19 regulations intended to safeguard and protect the lives of all citizens. Where necessary, the law has been fairly applied,” said Mr Mangwana. Zimbabwe, like most of the world countries, is observing a national lockdown to curb the spread of the fast spreading and deadly Covid-19 pandemic whch has killed more than 80 people in a very short space of time.