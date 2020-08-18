MAN THRASHES CHEATING WIFE WITH HOSE PIPE, KILLS HER





Police in Bulawayo have launched a manhunt for thirty-two year Hebert Mthimkhulu, who is alleged to have fatally assaulted his wife upon suspecting her of having an extra marital affair.





ZRP spokesperson for Bulawayo metropolitan province Inspector Abednico Ncube speaks on the matter and says, “we are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 32 year old adult male Hebert Mthimkhulu who is fleeing from the course of justice on alleged crime of fatally assaulting his wife.”





It is alleged on the 8th of August upon hearing from his aunt that his wife Nokwanda Dube is suspected to have a secret love affair, the accused Mthimkhulu repeatedly assaulted his wife with a 1.5 meters long horse pipe.





Upon hearing that the deceased’s relatives have filed a murder case, the accused was nowhere to be found, he is still at large.





The police are appealing to everyone to embrace each other and shun violence especially at a trying time of battling COVID-19.





The recent upsurge of crimes of passion and gender based violence are disturbing and we need to come together as families and communities to fight it. ZBC



